Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Hottest Couple Pics Ever: Making Out & More

Things are on-again for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and in honor of their rekindled romance, we’re looking back at their hottest pics together. Check it out!

They’ve been friends for years, but every once in a while, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship turns into something more romantic than platonic. The two are currently in the midst of an “on-again” phase, and they’ve been packing on the PDA all over the place! They first reunited in Miami over the weekend of June 9, and since then, they’ve pretty much been inseparable. From kissing on the streets of NYC to her straddling him outside the studio in Los Angeles, they haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other!

The reconciliation came as quite a surprise to fans, especially since Hailey did an interview just weeks before, in which she made it clear that they were nothing more than friends. “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Hailey told The Sunday Times in May, referencing the time period after their 2016 breakup. “There was a lot of weirdness that went on. We moved past that. It brought us both to the realization that we just work better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. No, it’s a very mature situation.”

Justin and Hailey first got together at the end of 2015, and things seemed to get serious pretty fast. They even spent New Year’s together, and weren’t shy about sharing romantic photos from the trip. Unfortunately, the love-fest was short-lived, and they ended things after just a few weeks. Maybe second time will be the charm, though!?

