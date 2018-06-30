Joyce Bonelli Fires Back At Kardashians After Firing With ‘F*** With Me I Dare You’ Robe

Did Joyce Bonelli just confirm she’s no longer cool with the Kardashians?! See the photo here that seems like a shady message to the famous family!

If you’re a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you’ve probably seen their spunky platinum blonde makeup artist Joyce Bonelli. Joyce has been a part of the KarJenner glam squad for as long as we can remember, however Us Weekly claims “the family doesn’t speak to her anymore.” And although neither Joyce nor anyone from the Kardashian clan has spoken out on the report, Joyce just dropped a major hint that it might be true. On June 29, Joyce took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a white robe with the words, “F**k with me I dare you” on the back. While the phrase may be innocent, the timing of it all is pretty ironic.

We’re told Joyce and the Kardashian’s decision to part ways was mutual. “They just stopped working with her because they didn’t see it as a right fit anymore,” a source told Us. Oddly, no one from the Kardashian family follows Joyce on Instagram anymore. However, Joyce did give Khloe Kardashian a birthday shoutout on June 27. “ma·tri·arch of lifeeee HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! @khloekardashian,” Joyce captioned the post. “HOTTEST BIRTHDAY BOOTY ALIVE always got your back especially w that glitterrrr IF–KINGLOVEYOU,” Joyce continued. But, Khloe did not like the post or comment.

It seems like everything was cool just last year as Joyce dished on her relationship with the family during an interview with Pret-a-Reporter. “We text every other day and we talk about everything. Even if I’m working with a different client, we’re always talking and FaceTiming. We talk about kids. We talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters,” Joyce said.

She was also on Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday trip in Punta Mita, Mexico in 2017. Maybe we’ll learn more about their strained relationship on the upcoming season of KUWTK.