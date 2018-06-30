‘Counting On’s Josiah Duggar Marries Lauren Swanson — Details On Their ‘Perfect’ Ceremony

Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson have officially tied the knot! Find out about their ceremony here!

These two just got hitched! Counting On‘s Josiah Duggar can officially count on Lauren Swan to be by his side forever, because they just got married on Saturday, Jun. 30! And according to the newlyweds, it was a “perfect” day. “What a joy it is to be husband and wife!” they told Us Weekly in a statement. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect! What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle. We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!” Aww, it’s clear these two are absolutely crazy about each other. Congrats, you lovebirds!

We were all blown away when Josiah proposed to Lauren — the guy nailed the whole getting-down-on-bended-knee business! “This is an exciting, big step in our lives and the whole thing was very meaningful,” Josiah revealed about his proposal to US Weekly. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

Of course, Lauren said yes to his proposal. After they got engaged, Josiah took to Instagram to write, “I feel like the most blessed guy on earth 🌎… Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with! #engaged #weddingplanningbegins.” We’ll keep you posted if these two post any pics from their amazing wedding day!