Jessica Simpson, 38, Is The Sexiest MILF Of All In Tiny Negligee & Thigh-High Boots — See Pic

Jessica Simpson stepped out in an extremely sexy negligee-inspired dress under a blazer while in Los Angeles on June 29 and it showed off her curves in all the right ways! Check out her incredible style here.

Jessica Simpson, 37, upgraded her MILF status when she proved she’s still got an incredible bod by stepping out in L.A. on June 29 in a small cream and red negliee-inspired dress under a bright red blazer and matching black thigh-high boots. The blonde beauty put her cleavage on full display while hanging on to a leopard-print purse and reminded us that she’s still totally got it! The mother-of-two was having a night out with hubby Eric Johnson, 38, at Warwick cocktail lounge and they definitely looked like they were ready to have a good time.

Despite giving birth to her children and struggling with weight issues in the past, Jessica’s outing proved her body looks better than ever and she had no problem flaunting it! The talented singer is often criticized for many things, including her body and the way she brings up her kids, so it’s good to see her out and about and not letting other people’s judgments of her get her down. Whether she’s on a date night or at a family event, she always knows how to look great so it’s no surprise she was able to continue the trend this time.

In addition to her body confidence, Jessica recently made headlines for throwing her daughter, Maxwell, an incredible 6th birthday party inspired by The Greatest Showman. The circus-themed bash was truly amazing and included carnival games, prizes and a lot of sweet treats all under a colorful tent. The family posed for adorable photos during the festivities and they all looked like they were having the time of their lives.

It’s great to know Jessica balances a successful career with being the best mom she can be. We can’t wait to see more of her family as time goes by!