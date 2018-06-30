Jazz Jennings ‘Hurt’ By Derick Dillard’s Transphobic Tweets & Fears Impact On Trans Teens

Jazz Jennings is heartbroken over Derick Dillard’s recent negative Twitter comment about her gender confirmation surgery and fears it will negatively impact other transgender teens out there.

Jazz Jennings, 17, is feeling genuinely upset and concerned after Derick Dillard, 29, posted a negative tweet that reflected his disapproval regarding her recent gender confirmation surgery and she feels like it could do more harm than good for other transgender teens thinking of doing the same thing. “Jazz is incredibly hurt by Derick Dillard’s continuing attacks on her, his comments are not only ignorant but they’re also dangerous,” a source close to Jazz EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jazz has managed to develop a pretty thick skin, but it still stings when people attack her as being somehow less than ‘real’, but what really worries her is the impact Derick’s comments may have on other more vulnerable transgender teens. Jazz appreciates that Derick is entitled to his beliefs, but she wishes he wouldn’t use his public platform to continue to spread transphobia and hatred.”

Derick’s harsh tweet was in response to a report about Jazz’s recent surgery. “This kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media. A system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken,” he tweeted. The father-of-two’s words received some serious backlash shortly after he posted the response, proving that he’s already having an effect on others. “the Duggar women are teen brides, forced to breed their whole lives, and allowed no education and career. That’s abuse,” one angry follower tweeted to him.

Derick, who is married to Counting On star Jill Duggar, is known for keeping his religious values at the top of his priority list and often expresses his personal views on social media. Derick has spoken out about Jazz and the transgender community before in tweets and clearly doesn’t agree with their way of life. After an incredible amount of controversy erupted over Derick’s past tweets, TLC, the network who runs both Derick and Jazz’s reality shows, publicly declared their support for the teen. “It is important to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the network tweeted.