Jamie Foxx Allegedly ‘Surrounded By Girls’ At Gentlemen’s Club Amid Katie Holmes Split Rumors

After rumors of a split between Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes surfaced online, Foxx reportedly hit up a gentlemen’s club in Atlantic City with Michael B. Jordan.

Katie Holmes, 39, was nowhere in sight for Jamie Foxx‘s latest outing. The 50-year-old actor reportedly joined some friends including Michael B. Jordan at the Atlantic City gentlemen’s club Scores on the night of June 28, according to Page Six. He apparently hung around until 6 a.m. at the club’s opening, which was hosted by Farrah Abraham, 27.

The alleged outing came just one day after a report surfaced online claiming that the Ray star had called it quits with Holmes after a super low-key five years together. However, People quickly debunked the rumor, and sources even told Page Six that Foxx was hoping the Dawson’s Creek alum to join him in New Jersey, where he opened the Ocean Resort Casino.

“Jamie was telling friends he’s expecting his girlfriend Katie Holmes to join him in AC,” an insider told the outlet. “Katie’s daughter, Suri, wouldn’t be coming down – because she was in summer camp.” Around the same time as the Atlantic City excursion, Holmes was spotted in New York City, where she reportedly spent the previous week with Foxx.

While opening the casino, a spy told the outlet that Foxx was filming with a video crew when he ran into Abraham. Later that night, they apparently ran into each other again at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino grand opening, which is when sources claim the Teen Mom star invited Foxx to head over to Scores.

Page Six‘s spies said that the Django Unchained actor showed up at the gentlemen’s club around 3:30 a.m., along with Black Panther star Jordan, who was opening Daer, another club at the Hard Rock. The sources said that the two pals were quickly “surrounded by girls” at the venue, and that Foxx rolled out at 6 a.m. with an entourage of “eight guys and two women.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Foxx’s reps for comment.