Gallery
Hollywood Life

Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Join Families Belong Together Rallies To Protest Trump Separating Kids — Pics

Lin Manuel Miranda
REX/Shutterstock
America Ferrera, Alicia Keys. America Ferrera, left, with Alicia Keys speak during a protest of the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Lafayette Square across from the White House, in WashingtonImmigration Protests, Washington, USA - 30 Jun 2018
People gather for a march and protest against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division of the Department of Homeland Security and the Trump Administration's immigration policies in New York, New York, USA, 29 June 2018. Protest Against ICE in New York, USA - 29 Jun 2018
Activists gather to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Lafayette Square across from the White House, in Washington Immigration Protests, Washington, USA - 30 Jun 2018
Protesters chant slogans as they march during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, in New York Immigration ICE Protest, New York, USA - 29 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda & more marched to protest Trump’s policy of ripping migrant kids from their parents & let him know: Families Belong Together! See pics from the rallies here.

It was a spectacular day in the United States on June 30. Activists in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas gathered to march and protest against the Trump administration’s unjust treatment of migrant families at the US .”border. The Families Belong Together rallies are a demand for change in a time of horror. Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up to the NYC rally and sang parts of “Dear Theodosia” from Hamilton as a lullaby for all the parents who can’t sing to their own children right now, and it was incredibly moving. Check out his emotional message below.

Families seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border are being treated like criminals and thrown in detention centers. Even worse, their children (over 2000 so far) are being ripped from their arms and taken to their own centers throughout the United States. Ahead of marching in LA’s rally, Selena Gomez tweeted, “Families seeking safety in our country need protection, understanding and opportunity, not detention. This is a moral choice, not a political one. #keepfamiliestogether #june30”. Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “There are 600+ #FamiliesBelongTogether events happening TOMORROW. I’ll be speaking and introducing @johnlegend in downtown LA. Text BELONG to 97779 to join. Find an event near you this weekend: http://familiesbelongtogether.org #FreeFamilies.”

Many of these migrants, some who don’t speak English, have no idea where their kids are, and the kids don’t either. The detained include babies and toddlers, who are being forced to go to court hearings. As ridiculous as it sounds, this is America right now. At the FBT rally in Los Angeles, celebrities are expected to come out in droves to lend their support. John Legend, an outspoken activist and Trump critic, will perform at the rally at City Hall in downtown LA. Other celebrities who expected to roll up: Orange is the New Black star Laverne CoxTaboo of the Black Eyed Peas, Tara Strong from True Blood, and the casts of Jane the Virgin, One Day at a Time, and Vida. Amazing! We’ll keep you posted as more celebs arrive throughout the day.