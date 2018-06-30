Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Dragged For Yanking His Shorts Up For Free Kick At World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo’s got his head in the game, but we aren’t sure what his legs are doing. The soccer player took a strange stance before a free kick that has fans cracking up. See the jokes here!

Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, plays soccer, or as he (and the rest of the world) would call it, football, so he’s got to spend a ton of time working out his leg muscles. From we’re sitting, we can totally see the amount of work he puts into leg day – and so can all his fans on Twitter. The social media platform blew up with hilarious jokes about the stance the Portugal player took ahead of a free kick in his team’s World Cup match against Uruguay. Portugal lost the match 2 to 1.

When it came time to make the kick, the toned athlete stood with his legs apart and his white shorts pulled awkwardly up. He ultimately missed the shot, which lead some fans to mock both his outfit and the failed move.

“Cristiano’s free kick routine so theatric, when he misses it makes you mad. Like, don’t waste my time with all that nothingness if you’re just gonna hit the wall,” @danieltiluk tweeted. “Im glad pulling up ur shorts helped you miss that freekick @Cristiano,” Twitter user @KurtSeguin wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not skip leg day pic.twitter.com/L1vgOerMGN — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) June 30, 2018

Other fans decided to have some fun with the visual itself. Some fans posted the pic of Ronaldo’s stance alongside the caption, “Cristiano Ronaldo does not skip leg day.” No he doesn’t!

Another fan referenced an iconic Tyra Banks moment from America’s Next Top Model. Alongside a GIF of Banks saying, “Hoe, but then make it fashion,” @DavidSRudin wrote, “What Cristiano was thinking while pulling up his shorts (it didn’t work) #WorldCup #URUPOR.” Then there was @_heyjavi’s tweet comparing Ronaldo’s shorts to a picture of Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants with his signature green and purple bottoms bunching up.

What Cristiano was thinking while pulling up his shorts (it didn't work)#WorldCup #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/m0lD2xrnye — David Rudin (@DavidSRudin) June 30, 2018

But apparently there’s a reason the father-of-four pulls his shorts up when he’s about to do a free kick. Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan gave an explanation for the choice to Daily Mail.

“When he pulls those shorts up and shows his thighs, he is saying ‘All eyes on me’ and this is going in,” he explained. “He understands the marketing side of it. The way he struts up and places it; the world is watching him.” That they are – there’s even tweets to prove it.