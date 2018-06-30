Chris Brown Hopes Drake Is A ‘Good Dad’: Royalty ‘Changed His Life’ & He Wants the Same For Drizzy

Chris Brown is hoping Drake will up his dad game now that he’s admitted to the world that he has a son. Here’s why Breezy thinks his fellow rapper needs to step to the plate.

Chris Brown, 29, isn’t the only one who can sing, “Holy s*** I’ve got a kid!” After the “Freaky Friday” singer found out with the rest of the world that Drake, 31, has a son, he began hoping that his fellow artist will start taking fatherhood seriously. “Chris is really surprised to learn Drake has not been a more involved father,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

So far, Drake has only seen his son, Adonis, once since his birth in Oct. 2017, according to the rapper’s song “Billie Jean” from his album Scorpion, released June 29. The “Look At Me Now” hitmaker hopes Drake will change that. “Chris feels like Drake is making a major mistake if he does not step up and be a great dad,” our insider adds, nothing Chris’ feelings about his own 4-year-old daughter Royalty Brown. “Royalty really changed Chris’ life for the better and he hopes that Drake can have the same relationship with his child.”

Our inside tells us that Chris would like to see Drizzy prioritize his child the way he did with Royalty after she was born. “Chris feels like he has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but being a good dad is the one thing he has done right,” our source explained. “Chris’ advice to Drake would be to do the same thing, be a great father, teach his son well and don’t let pride or ego get in the way of being a great father.

Luckily, it seems that the Degrassi alum intends to be more “hands-on.” As we previously reported, Drake “wants to see [Adonis] more often and have a healthy relationship with his child.