Emily Ratajkowski stunned wearing a see-through dress that totally showed off her underwear underneath! Check out all the celebs who have rocked this sexy look here!

It’s finally summer, which means celebs and civilians alike are dealing with crazy waves. However, certain stars have mastered the perfect way to look sexy and keep cool at the same time: wearing a see-through dress! Emily Ratajkowski showed off her underwear in a sexy sheer dress while out and about on the island of Mykonos during her recent Greek vacation, but she isn’t alone in this trend. Also joining along in Emily’s Greek vacay, fellow model Gigi Hadid partook in this hot look as well by wearing a sheer pink dress while the two were enjoying a night out on the town. Check out all the celebs who have shown off their underwear in sheer dresses in our gallery above!

But the list doesn’t stop there. Who could forget when Rihanna wore a sexy see-through dress to the CFDA Awards in 2014? Not only was her Swarovski dress a glittery masterpiece, it also left very little to the imagination. In a very similar look, Beyonce stunned with her see-through Met Gala dress that was basically a work of art. Honestly, we can’t decide which dress is our favorite — don’t make us choose between RiRi and Bey!

And the list keeps going. Stars like Camila Cabello, Zoe Kravitz and more have also walked down the red carpet in dresses that totally showed off their sexy lingerie underneath.

We’ll keep you posted on whether any of your other favorite celebs also take part in this sexy fashion trend! In the meantime, try to stay cool out there!