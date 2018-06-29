XXXTentacion: The 2nd Clue That He Had Premonition Of His Own Early Death

XXXTenatcion did an IG live session hours before his murder where he predicted he might die young. Now we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on more proof than he a premonition about his death.

How many 20-year-old’s have a will drafted? Very few as most people that age aren’t thinking about the possibility of dying and what they might leave behind for loved ones. However murdered rapper XXXTentacion — real name Jahseh Onfroy — had already drafted a will, which seems to be another eerie premonition that he feared making an early exit from this world. TMZ reports that the Miami musician had a will that was signed in 2017 that left all of his property in a trust that was to be looked over by his mom Cleopatra Bernard. It didn’t indicate what XXX’s net worth was.

The site reports that after his June 18 murder, she filed documents that claim the trust’s beneficiaries are herself and Jah’s two brothers. XXX’s mom recently claimed that a previous girlfriend is currently pregnant with his child. In the will, it states that he has no kids, but it was filed last year before any alleged pregnancy occurred. “When Jahseh started bringing in some serious cash his manager talked him into writing up a will, but he never got around to updating it after learning he had a baby on the way,” a source close to XXX tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jahseh had started turning his life around and was trying to clean his act up. But he’d made a lot of enemies on the street along the way, so there was a lot of danger out there for him still. It’s just heartbreaking that his life was taken before he was able to make amends for his past — he could have truly done a lot of good, and made up for the bad things he did in his youth,” our insider continues.

“The only thing that is making Cleopatra get out of bed right now is the thought of Jahseh’s little baby — it’s her driving force. Jahseh may have [unintentionally] omitted the baby from his will, but make no mistake, Cleopatra will make sure that the child will want for nothing, and will be raised as part of the family,” our insider adds. On June 21 just three days after her son’s death, Cleopatra posted a pic of an ultrasound and wrote that Jah left his family “a final gift.”

Jah seemed to think his days were numbered in a spooky Instagram live session with fans hours before his murder. “Worst things come to thing comes to worst, I die a tragic death or some sh*t and I’m not able to see out my dreams, I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message, were able to make something of themselves and were able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he revealed. X added, “I at least..if I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least five million kids happy. 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams has been arrested and charged with X’s murder, though police are looking for more suspects.