Matt Cappotelli: 5 Things To Know About The ‘WWE Tough Enough’ Winner Who Died Of Cancer

WWE fans are mourning the loss of their star Matt Cappotelli who lost his battle with cancer on June 29. Here’s everything to know about him.

At only 38-years-old, WWE Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli has died after his long battle with brain cancer. “Today my love– my strong, sweet, beautiful love– took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery,” Matt’s wife Lindsay said in a statement. Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in 2005, and although it was removed, the cancer returned in 2017. “You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me,” Lindsay continued. We can’t possibly imagine how difficult this is for Matt’s family. Keep reading below to learn more about him.

Matt was born in Caledonia, New York. He attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan for college. However, at the time of his death he was living in Louisville, Kentucky. His wrestling career took off after his Tough Enough III win. He made several appearances on WWE shows following his victory. He was then sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling to receive more training. It was there he formed a tag team known as The Thrill Seekers with Johnny Jeter. Matt went on to win more titles. He won the OVW Heavyweight Championship, the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship, and Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year in 2006, according to Title Histories. He married Lindsay in 2006. They have no children. He retired after his brain tumor diagnosis. Back in May, Lindsay announced that after many visits with his neuro-oncologist, Matt wasn’t going to pursue further medical interventions for the tumor.

Rest in peace, Matt.