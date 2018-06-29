Adonis: 5 Things To Know About Drake’s Son With Sophie Brussaux

It’s official — Drake has a son, and he dropped the bombshell on his new album ‘Scorpion!’ But that’s not all Drake revealed in his lyrics. Here’s everything we know about baby Adonis so far!

Drake, 31, confirmed on his album Scorpion, which dropped June 29, that he does in fact have a child! The boy’s name is Adonis, and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux gave birth to him on October 11, 2017. But after keeping his existence secret for months now, Drake not only acknowledged that the baby is his, but he also shared some details about the little man. As of right now, we know the 8-month-old is Drake’s only child, and we know his name is Adonis based off of Sophie’s baby shower pics.

However, while his last name may be Graham, just like Drake’s, that information cannot be confirmed. If it is Graham, perhaps the child’s middle name starts with a D? If it does, he and his father would have the same initials, as Drake’s full birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham. Read on for more information about Adonis and how the world found out about him!

1. Drake’s album Scorpion confirms he’s Adonis’ father.

Drake confirmed the long-rumored news that he fathered a child on his album Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018. In his song “Emotionless,” Drake declares, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.” In “Billie Jean” he raps, “Now it’s rough times, I’m out here on front lines/Just tryin’ to make sure that I see him sometimes/It’s breakin’ my spirit/Single father, I hate when I hear it/I used to challenge my parents on every album/Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit/I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.”

2. Sophie claimed she was pregnant with Drake’s son in spring 2017.

The former adult film star made headlines in May 2017 when she claimed she was pregnant with Drake’s child. The story seemed to disappear though after Drake’s rep quickly shut the allegations down. “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships,” he said in a statement. “We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.” Turns out, Sophie was telling the truth all along!

3. The pregnancy/baby rumors surfaced yet again with the help of fellow rapper Pusha T.

Rumors regarding Drake’s son re-emerged in May 2018 when Pusha T released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon.” In the song, he alleged Drake had a secret love child that he was keeping under wraps and refused to acknowledge. He rapped, “You are hiding a child, let that boy come home.”

4. Drake had a DNA test done to make sure Adonis is in fact his child.

On the track “Billie Jean,” Drake reveals his son was born on Oct. 11 and says he celebrated in Miami when the DNA test confirmed he was the little boy’s father.

5. Drake has only seen Adonis once so far.

Again, on “Billie Jean,” Drake says he rushed out and bought a crib for his newborn son, but also admitted he only met the child once, which was at Christmastime. “I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick/I think he musta brought you like twenty gifts/Your mother say you growin’ so fast that they don’t even really fit/But man, you know/I still had to get it for my boy though,” he raps. However, Drake also says he has hopes for another visit as well as an improved relationship with Sophie. “They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town/Hopefully by the time you hear this/Me and your mother will have come around/Instead of always cuttin’ each other down,” he raps.