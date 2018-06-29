ROH’s Vinny Marseglia: Wrestling Punishment Martinez Would Be A Real Life ‘Horror Movie’

The ‘Horror King’ has a wicked idea on how to unleash some terror on Ring Of Honor. Ahead of ROH’s Best In The World, Vinny Marseglia dishes on how a fight with Punishment Martinez would be a modern-day ‘Freddy Vs. Jason.’

With a mind full of nightmares and a body covered in tattoos, “INKsanity” Vinny Marseglia is the monster under Ring Of Honor’s bed. As part of The Kingdom, with Matt Taven and TK O’Ryan, Vinny has reigned over ROH, with the trio being the organization’s first two-time Six-Man Tag Team champions. At Best In The World on June 29, The Kingdom will defend their titles against SANADA, BUSHI and EVIL, three members of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Los Ingobernables de Japon. After that? It’s possible that the “Horror King” will unleash a new nightmare by finally crossing paths with another monster in ROH: Punishment Martinez.

Ahead of Best In The World, which can be seen on Pay-per-view or via online as a ROH’s HonorClub VIP member, Vinny EXCLUSIVELY talked with HollywoodLife.com about his “holy grail” of horror memorabilia, the origin of the “Horror King” and the possibility of making his own frightful version of the Final Deletion with Punishment.

HollywoodLife.com” You and the Kingdom defend the Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag Team championship against New Japan’s Los Ingobernables De Japon at Best In The World. What are you thoughts ahead of this match?

Vinny Marseglia: I am actually pretty excited! I am very excited for this show in general. It’s going to be a wild show and a huge lineup, from beginning to end! As far as that match, I am super excited because LIJ is some very great competition for us and we [The Kingdom] seek the best type of competition in Ring of Honor.

I am super excited going into it. It is a new building [Baltimore’s UMBC Event Center] as well we are going into, so I am excited for that. A bigger building. It shows that Ring of Honor is growing even more. It is exciting going into it and in this competition with LIJ, we plan on leaving the Six Man Tag Champs!

You’ve defeated the best of CMLL (Atlantis, Stuka Jr. and Guerrero Maya Jr.) earlier in the month. Now, you’re facing the best of New Japan. Who’s next for The Kingdom?

We take it as we go but like I said, we want the best competition. I know that New Japan is supposed to come out with a Six Man Title as well. I don’t think it would be a bad idea for The Kingdom, if they want competition, to send us over there so we can capture those titles.

That would be awesome to see The Kingdom over in New Japan, competing for their Six Man Tag Titles or whatever type of Six Man tournament they have. I think with The Kingdom in there, it would be something different. The Kingdom is the real deal and I keep saying competition, but we want the absolute best!

Rhode Island has a rich history in horror, from H.P. Lovecraft in Providence to the story that inspired The Conjuring. Do you think growing up in that state influenced the part of you that became “The Horror King?”

Well, on “The Horror King,” I would say yes and No. “The Horror King” is very natural [and] is who I really am. What you see with it right now is Vinny Marseglia, times ten. It is everything I love brought into pro wrestling.

And growing up – it is funny that you brought up The Conjuring. That house is like thirty minutes from me. I just visited The Conjuring house a couple months ago. I never visited it before so I wanted to check it out. So right after the Annabelle: Creation movie came out I just took a ride there. And it is really eerie and it is in a really eerie location. Everything is like it was when it was first built so that is pretty cool and there is tons of no trespassing signs everywhere, so it shows how many people go there.

But, for “The Horror King,” how it all started was with my mother. I think I have said this a bunch of times but my mother was a big horror movie fan herself. So when I was six or seven years old, we would watch all the horror classics like the Friday the 13th movies or Halloween and we are big fans of Creepshow. And Killer Klowns from Outer Space was such a corny movie but so cool! The nostalgia of it! The Howling, American Werewolf in London, Puppet Master and all those fun house and classic horror films like The Shining. I would grow up always watching those.

Its funny. You would go to school and kids would love this cartoon or this comic or superhero but I would be like twelve and be like, ‘Yeah I watch Friday the 13th last night!’ So like ten years-old was probably not a good thing but my Mom would explain to me that it is just a movie and all acting and I just fell in love with it.

Growing up, when we would play Manhunt in the neighborhood – the whole neighborhood would play and in our version, I would dress up as a serial killer like Michael Meyers and chase people around. It was pretty wild because we owned the whole neighborhood.

Horror has always been a big part of me and so has pro-wrestling. I have had the same equal love for both and it took a while to bring it into pro-wrestling. Over the last couple years, I have brought it in and now I am having a blast. It is the best thing I have done in pro-wrestling, as it very comfortable and natural for me.

It’s also something different to bring to the audience. I know that when I go to horror conventions, that when I meet different wrestling fans there, I know that there are a lot of wrestling fans interested in horror and costumes and what not. It’s something they can relate to and something a little different.

“The Horror King” is very natural. What you see is Vinny Marseglia. Just bringing the different masks and the different jackets and the balloons, I like the creative side that I can kind of present myself and it is really cool. I am having a blast doing it. I get to do cool stuff and I have a lot more ideas coming up, so tune in and check it out. Some cool stuff is coming.

Is there a horror movie-remake/reboot that you’d love to star in? Because you’ve starred in a horror movie, The Find. How was that and when can we expect to see it as well?

The Find was awesome. It was my first ever movie. I got a call from the director [Daniel Dahlstrom] who works in lots of productions in Rhode Island and he sent me a script and told me that he was doing a horror film. The Find is basically your typical horror movie, which makes it awesome.

A bunch of college kids on winter break go into huge mansion – actually, it is a beautiful place that I stayed at during filming and they stay there for winter break. There is a study hall with all these ancient stuff from back in the day and my character is connected to that tribe somehow. He is in search of this ring which is one of the items in the study hall and the mansion was built on a old Indian burial ground so I go there searching for the ring and you can obviously figure out what is next. So I search for the ring and I encounter the kids.

The trailer was supposed to come out this week right before the show because we were originally going to bring it out the week Halloween‘s trailer came out. We decided not to because with that being such a huge movie and then you put the trailer out for The Find. Michael Meyers will always overpower everything in that genre so we thought it would be cool to bring it out instead during Best in the World. So the movie poster and the trailer hopefully will be out in the next couple days.

It was a blast. They sent me the script and I immediately said yes. It was a no brainer. I didn’t even read the script. I was like “a horror movie and I get to be the killer? Yes, sign me up!” And then when I read the script and I loved it and it was an awesome experience. I was a vampire that entire week. I basically slept all day and we filmed from five thirty at night ‘til seven in the morning. It was wild. It is supposed to come out in October and the date is supposed to be Halloween It will be available on DVD and Netflix and all of that.

We spoke to Punishment Martinez about him being into ‘horror, skulls and heavy-metal music,’ and if he would ever challenge you for the title of ‘Horror King’ of Ring of Honor. He said that while you take inspiration from “movie monsters,” he takes inspiration from “anything violent.” He also said that he was “intrigued” with the idea of facing you. Any thoughts about taking on him, especially since he’s the new ROH television champion?

I would absolutely love to get in the ring with Punishment Martinez. Again, I go back to the creativity that people have and put out there in professional wrestling. Punishment Martinez, with his entrance in the casket, I was so jealous of him! But I thought it was very cool. But the dynamic of ‘The Horror King’ and Punishment Martinez — even if it is for the ROH Television Title – it is definitely something that would make it more awesome. I think there is a cool dynamic there that people could really get invested in. I think we would really deliver something cool and creative to the audience.

It would be like a movie, a modern-day Freddy Vs. Jason. I guess I would be Freddy in a sense because Punishment is ten times bigger than I am. But I think it would be a very creative thing, one people would love if we were give the creative time. It would be something really, really special.

It is something that I always thought of and always wanted to do is work with someone like Punishment Martinez. What he said and all the creativeness we have and our personalities, it would be awesome and something different. It would be wild.

It could be your own version of Final Deletion [Note: The Final Deletion was the epic, pre-recorded match between “Broken” Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff Hardy, that played more like a movie than a sporting exhibition.]

Right! And those guys did so well with that. It would be so much different and our own spin on things and personalities and creativeness. I think it would be a legitimate horror movie in Ring of Honor. It would be awesome! Same thing goes for Jimmy Havoc, I think he is another dynamic between the two of us and what we live for, it would be a really entertaining thing. But absolutely!

What’s one thing about Vinny Marseglia would surprise fans if they were to find out? Are you secretly the best dancer in the ROH locker room?

[laughs] I am the John Travolta of the locker room! Something that they wouldn’t expect? God… I don’t think there is anything to outlandish. There isn’t anything… I mean you walk in my house and it is like a horror museum so they would expect that. We have tons of screen used memorabilia. We have the Halloween mask that was used actually. We have a bunch of The Lost Boys jackets from the film and we have a lot of those in shadow boxes. Me and my wife are equally into horror and I love that.

Nothing too outlandish, though. I like sewing. I like to be creative and sew things up a lot. I have helped some guys in their emergency needs. I have also performed surgery on Bernard the Bear one time. So maybe that is not something they would expect from ‘The Horror King’ so I do a lot of my own stuff as well.

Is there a “holy grail” movie thing you need like Freddy’s glove or something?

I was never a big Freddy fan growing up. He was the last pick for me. I was never really into him. I appreciated him more now that I am older but I think the whole “dream thing,” I didn’t care for it.

But my “holy grail” was to always have thee jacket from The Lost Boys that Alex Winter wears. The guy from Bill and Ted, he wears the one with all the patches and wild stuff on it. I wanted that jacket my entire life and now we have it and it is in a shadow box. That was the one thing I always wanted to get my hands on and now that I have it, it is kind of cool.

I forget about it at this point because it is in a shadow box on the wall. Every once in a while I will be like, “I can’t believe that I have what I always wanted as a kid!’ Then the Halloween mask was rad but nothing currently that is out there. Maybe a screen used Annabelle doll, because I think that is creepy as hell. Maybe the forty years later Michael Meyers mask but I would only settle for the one that was actually used because people make cheesy replicas. So I always want things that were actually used!

Ring Of Honor’s Best In The World takes place on Friday, June 29th at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Fans can watch LIVE on Pay-per-view and with HonorClub VIP.

This interview has been edited.