Kim K Left off ‘TIME’s Influential People On The Internet List As Kylie, Kanye & More Make The Cut

‘TIME’ magazine got really shady towards Kim Kardashian, saying that her littlest sister, Kylie Jenner, and husband are more ‘influential’ on the Internet than she is!

The shade, the shade of it all. By now, Kim Kardashian, 37, is strong enough to shrug off any troll causing trouble in the comments section, but what TIME pulled may be too much for even the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The magazine published its list of “The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet” on June 29. It included Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kim’s husband, Kanye West, 41, but the woman who “Broke The Internet” was nowhere to be found! Was this to say that Kim no longer reigns over the Internet, and that the kingdom now belongs to her hubby and baby sister?

Well – maybe? TIME said that Kanye made the list because of his “erratic, unfiltered, controversial” tweets, which was also why President Donald Trump, 72, was also on the list. However, Kim and the rest of the world need to recognize Kylie’s power: the first photo of her baby Stormi dethroned Beyonce’s 2017 pregnancy photo to become the most-liked image on Instagram. When she tweeted a disinterest in Snapchat – “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad” – the company’s stock lost $1.3 billion. While she doesn’t have more followers than Kim, Kylie might have more “klout” than her eldest sister.

While Kim’s exclusion from the list may seem shady, Ms. Kardashian-West may be fine with it. During a 2015 live stream session on her website/app, Kim crowned her sister. “How do you feel that you have dethroned me?” Kim asked, laughing while Kyle denied that she was the bigger Internet star in the Kardashian-Jenner empire. That was three years ago, and now, Kylie is the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram. She, thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line, is now on track, by some estimates, to be a billionaire by her 25th birthday.

The rest of the list includes: BTS; Logan and Jake Paul; Rihanna; immigration activists Charlotte and Dave Willner; Japan’s Naomi Watanabe; Desus and Mero; Sia Cooper (@DiaryOfAFitMommyOfficial); Roland Szabo (aka the mastermind the “Yanny or Laurel?” clip); SaudiWoman’s blogger Eman al Nafjan; HQ Trivia’s Scott Rogowsky; the women of #BabaeAko; Ryan of Ryan ToysReview; @DietPrada (Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler); journalists Shaun King and Matt Drudge; “fitfluencer” Kayla Itsines; conspiracy personality “Q”; Busy Phillips; Tyler “Ninja” Blevins; Lil Miquela; the Parkland students; and Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel.)