T.I. Says He’d ‘Kill A Corpse’ To Protect Daughter, Heiress, As Drama With Tiny Rages On

T.I. wants the world to know they better not mess with his daughter, Heiress. And if they do, he’s willing to ‘kill’. Wow — we wonder what has him so fired up. Could it be his marriage troubles with Tiny?

Amidst his marriage troubles with Tiny, T.I., 37, took to Instagram on June 29 to send the world a message — don’t mess with his daughter, Heiress. “I’d kill a corpse,and beat the sh*t out a brick just to keep her safe,&happy….So imagine what I’d do to-well,nvm. Absolutely ❌🧢 #DetDaFuqSerious #DaddysBaby#ScootaPoots #AllMyLoveAllMyLife.” Yikes! We wonder what he meant by saying, “imagine what I’d do to-well,nvm.” Could it be some sort of subliminal message about what’s going on between him and Tiny, 42?

As we previously told you, Tiny and T.I. have been experiencing more troubles since he was caught on video slapping the butt of another woman. The footage didn’t sit well with the Xscape singer, so they’ve been butting heads ever since. He also has an alleged new side chick, and she has since unfollowed him on social media and contemplated divorcing him. It’s a messy situation for these two, so we can certainly understand why T.I. would be so aggressive in his latest Instagram message.

Furthermore, Tiny also just revealed that she turned to Floyd Mayweather for “attention” in the past. Was this her way of saying she cheated on T.I.? Could Floyd be the one T.I. was talking about at the end of his Instagram message about his daughter? We hate to say it, but it’s definitely possible. Let’s just hope no one gets into a physical fight over any of this.