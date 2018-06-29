Stuttering John Pranks Donald Trump On Air Force One & Quizzes Him Over Supreme Court Nominee

Pranked! Former Howard Stern cohort ‘Stuttering John’ Melendez managed to get through to Donald Trump aboard Air Force One by pretending to be a NJ Senator. We’ve got the call.

This is truly unbelievable. Comedian “Stuttering John” Melendez got one over big time on the leader of the free world Donald Trump by posing as a NJ Senator who is pals with the president. On John’s June 28 podcast he revealed the phone call where he was able to get patched through to Trump aboard Air Force One by posing as NJ Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat who recently faced corruption charges. John quizzed the prez about everything from immigration to the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by Justice Anthony Kennedy‘s imminent retirement. Trump is collegial and welcoming thinking he’s talking to Bob, when the whole time he was being duped in a prank!

“Hi Bob. How are you, congratulations on everything, we’re proud of you. Congratulations, you’re doing a great job,” Trump tells John at the start of the call. “You went through a tough, tough situation – and I don’t think a very fair situation – but congratulations,” seeming to refer to Menendez’s indictment on corruption charges, which a federal judge cleared him of earlier this year.

John quizzes the president about the topic of immigration first, asking him what he should tell his constituents is going on with the zero tolerance policy at the border. “So Bob, let me just tell you: I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anyone else, at the top level,” Trump responds. He adds, “I’d like to do the larger solution rather than the smaller solution; they’re doing them step by step. I think we can do the whole thing,” talking in broad brushstrokes.

Listen to the @stutteringjohnm podcast where they actually prank Trump on Air Force One. A normal guy actually gets through to the President for a 4 minute call!! Part 1 or 2. pic.twitter.com/i9SOtgjLNa — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 29, 2018

Part 2 of 2 from the prank call of President Trump. UNBELIEVABLE. The complete podcast can be heard here. https://t.co/PVbBhbmXMd pic.twitter.com/PCOmTQVSj6 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 29, 2018

John — a former cohort of Howard Stern’s radio show — quizzes him over who he plans to appoint to replace Justice Kennedy and Trump tells him he has a “big list” and that he’ll likely make a decision on a choice within the “next two weeks.” John/Bob urges him not to go too conservative and Trump boasts he’s got some “great” choices and adds that within “12 to 14 days” he’ll make his selection. At no point does John let on about the prank and ends the call in a friendly manner with Trump still thinking he was talking to Menendez. “This is how easy it is to infiltrate the administration,” John revealed on his podcast.

As to how John was able to prank call the president aboard Air Force One — which again is a truly unbelievable security breach that somehow happened — he explained on his podcast that it just took a lot of confidence. According to Axios, John had “three different interactions with two White House operators” and “two call screens before Jared Kushner called him from Air Force One.” Kushner then told John that the line would call him back — even though the number was of a California registry and didn’t match Menendez’s contact information. John got around that by claiming he was on vacation in California. Axios reports that White House staffers are allegedly “freaking out,” that a podcast host was able to dupe the president in such a huge way in such a major security breach.