Sophie Turner Teases Many Deaths To Come In ‘GOT’s Final Season: It’s ‘Bloodier’ Than Before

‘GoT’ fans, you’re in for your craziest ride yet! Sophie Turner says the final season of the hit show is going to be ‘more emotionally torturous than all the years before!’ Here’s your official teaser for season 8!

Sophie Turner, 22, just sent Game of Thrones fans into a craze! The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO hit drama, reveals its final season will be one hell of a ride for fans. “It’s Game Of Thrones so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before,” she told Gold Derby this week. “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right.”

As GoT enters its 8th and final season, Sophie revealed that her character, Sansa, will fully embrace her role as a fighter. “I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don’t think other people really saw,” she admits. “I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting and at some point or another it was going to manifest itself somehow.”

Sophie continued: “And she manifested it into being a warrior. It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I’m really happy where this story-line for her has ended up.”

The actress previously revealed that the entire GoT cast “applauded and wept” at the final table read. — The very last time the iconic group would read through the scared pages of one of the best show’s on television, ever.

Fans went nuts when Sophie recently revealed a new tattoo, which was speculated to have been a season 8 spoiler. However, it wasn’t. After she finished filming, Sophie revealed a tattoo of a direwolf she had inked as a reminder of her time on the show. The tattoo reads the words, “the pack survives” underneath it. Fans immediately assumed it was a spoiler, indicating the survival of the Stark children, implying that Sansa, Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) would make it through.

Sophie took notice to the speculation and cleared the air when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week. “It’s just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral I like to live by,” she said, adding, “While I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t.”

The tattoo reveal also came amidst her look! Sophie revealed a brand new do’, a shoulder length, icy blonde cut and color on Instagram on June 28. GoT fans also noticed that her new hair do’ is similar to that of her co-star Emilia Clarke‘s character, Daenerys Targaryen. Sophie, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, said her new look is all part of “new beginnings”!