Selena Gomez: Why She’s Thinking About Justin Bieber During Her ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Media Tour

Selena Gomez may have left LA to focus on herself and get away from distractions, but for some reason she can’t stop thinking about Justin Bieber! Find out why here!

Since her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant, Selena Gomez, 25, has changed her outlook on life. The “Wolves” singer revealed on Good Morning America on June 29, that she doesn’t even live in Los Angeles anymore and no longer worries about whether or not people like her. And while that came as quite a shock, not everything in Selena’s life has changed. In fact, Selena can’t seem to get her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, off her mind, especially while on the media tour for Hotel Transylvania 3. “Selena might be staying away from LA and things that cause her stress, but it’s impossible for her to not think about Justin during this time because in the past, she has brought Justin’s siblings and Justin himself with her to the previous Hotel Transylvania premieres,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has some fun and fond memories from it all, which then makes her think of the good old days. She won’t easily admit it to everyone, but her friends and family still know that she still holds a candle for Justin and can see that times like this media tours gets to her emotionally and makes her think of the past,” our insider continued. We can certainly understand Selena’s emotions. After all, they’ve known each other since 2001, and their breakup back in March was their fourth time getting back together.

“All that her friends and family can do is help her ride it out because no one in her camp wants to see them together again,” the source said. Plus, Justin Bieber is happily in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin, 21. Nevertheless, we wish Selena the best during this difficult time as moving on is not as easy as it seems.