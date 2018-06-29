Selena Gomez Admits: ‘I Don’t Even Live In LA Anymore’ — Trying To Avoid Justin Bieber?

Following her lupus diagnosis, Selena Gomez says she’s a changed woman. In fact, she told ‘Good Morning America’ that she doesn’t even live in LA anymore!

Selena Gomez is totally over worrying about things that just don’t matter in life. That’s what she told Good Morning America on June 29, when she opened up about her lupus diagnosis and kidney transplant and how it’s changed her outlook on life. “Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit. I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice. I don’t even live in L.A. anymore,” the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer said. She then continued, “I don’t pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

As you may or may not know, Selena’s lupus diagnosis came nearly five years ago, but it was just this past summer that she underwent a kidney transplant. After the procedure, Selena shockingly reunited with her former flame, Justin Bieber, but that rekindled romance has since fizzled out, and it may have to do with Selena’s new outlook on life. Could he be the reason she left LA? Selena didn’t say why she moved out of LA, but she seemed to allude to the fact that things in the city stressed her out. And based on what we’ve learned over the last few months, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Justin was, indeed, one of those things that stressed Selena out.

For example, following their split, Selena took a much needed break in Texas with her family. And following her return, Justin eventually started hooking up with another ex of his, Hailey Baldwin. They’ve since been engaging in hot PDA, and we EXCLUSIVELY learned that Selena was trying to ignore it, but it still hurt to see. So again, we wonder — did Selena leave LA to avoid Justin Bieber?