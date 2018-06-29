Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley: Where Has Their Baby Been In Aftermath Of Vicious Fight?

As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s brutal fight rages on, where has their 3-month-old daughter, Ariana, been? A shocking report claims there could be a nasty custody battle and here’s what we know!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 31, are in the midst of an all out war, after she allegedly dragged him with her car in Las Vegas on June 24. Police later confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that Harley was later arrested for misdemeanor battery, with Harley listed as the primary aggressor. But, where was their 3-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky as her parents were feuding?

The couple’s first child together has been primarily in Magro’s care since the violent incident occured, TMZ reports, adding that the Jersey Shore star is even thinking about custody. — Whether that means full custody or not, the reality star is reportedly weighing his options at this point. Ariana has been staying with her father his brutal fight with Harley in Vegas, sources close to the exes tell the site.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s baby girl, Ariana Sky, born on April 3, 2018.

Magro’s mother has reportedly been helping with caring for Ariana, taking over babysitting duties when needed. Insterestingly enough, Magro and his mother have allegedly been allowing Jen to see Ariana, however, the exes are not communicating much, unless it concerns their daughter, according to the report.

Now, Magro is considering getting a family attorney involved because, at this point, there is no formal custody arrangement between him and Harley, the source reveals. Magro allegedly wants 50/50 joint custody.

After the exes’ scuffle in Vegas, graphic photos were released of Harley’s following the incident where she allegedly dragged Magro. In the photos, there appears to be blood smeared across the center console and on the outside of the car. Both Magro and Harley allegedly suffered minor injuries from the incident. Las Vegas Police told us that Harley is no longer in custody, but will get a court date that she will later have to appear at. Police added that it will be up to the DA if they proceed to trial.

Magro and Harley split back in April, shortly after the birth of their daughter. The breakup happened after Magro and Harley got into a scary altercation, which played out on Instagram Live. After going back and forth, spitting insults at one another, they appeared to get into a physical fight in an online video, which has since been deleted.