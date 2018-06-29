Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch & More Riverdale Stars Looking Sexy AF In Bikinis

If anyone knows how to rock a bikini, its the ‘Riverdale’ girls! These sexy actresses love bearing it all in the sun, so in honor of Camila Mendes’ birthday, let’s take a closer look!

The hit CW show Riverdale certainly has some steamy actresses. And what’s better than seeing them on screen? Seeing them off the screen in bikinis of course! The actresses of the show love posting hot pics on their Instagrams for all their fans to see — and there’s sometimes a bathing suit pic thrown in there! Camila Mendes, 23, plays sexy Veronica on the show, and we totally dig her vibes. We also dig her style in swimwear! Camila posted a few sexy bikini pics on her Instagram and we’re shook! Our personal fav is an epic mirror selfie she took in a blue and red bikini with a glass of wine in hand… sexy!

Madelaine Petsch, 23, otherwise known as antagonist Cheryl Blossom, loves posting bikini selfies too! Madelaine posted an epic shot of her kneeling on her chair by the pool. She wore a super cute a-symmetrical black bikini top with some high-waisted bottoms — a total look! Another favorite from Madelaine was when she posted a vacation pic enjoying the view of the beach from inside the pool. She wore some epic shades and a cute pink bikini — stunning!

Ashleigh Murray, 30, who plays Josie on the show sure has some amazing bikini pics, as well! One totally epic one we can’t take our eyes off is when she posed in the pool with her prayer hands above her head in a white bikini. She looked totally serene and her body is absolutely incredible! We also can’t forget Lili Reinhart, 21, who plays the infamous Betty Cooper. She posted an amazing shot of herself at Point Dume beach in Malibu climbing the rocks in a bikini — totally bad ass, and she looked super cute while at it!

To see more Riverdale stars who slayed in bikinis, check out our gallery above.