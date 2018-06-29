Prettiest Summer Sundresses On Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton & More — Floral Dress Pics

Summer is the perfect time to break out those sundresses! Stars have been showing off their feminine sides in floral frocks — see 20 photos of celebs in dresses below!

I just spoke to Debra Messing, who recently partnered with T.J.Maxx, and I asked her what she is currently shopping for. “Oh, sundresses. I mean, you can never have enough sundresses — the ventilation is key!” she laughed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I mean, New York in the summer is disgusting. The humidity is absolutely brutal. I also would say that I shop for scarves because you can take your hair off your face, put it up in a bun, and then you can wrap it around your forehead and it could look chic. And then, if you’re sweating, you can use it to mop it up.” Loving those summer style tips, Debra!

Debra is not the only star who loves sundresses! Reese Witherspoon is frequently spotted in feminine dresses, while running errands. She actually has her own clothing and accessory line called Draper James, and they have the CUTEST stuff. I’m personally obsessed with just about every design she has, and it’s so fun watching her model her own creations.

Paris Hilton was out and about in warm Los Angeles, wearing an adorable yellow dress while carrying her little dog. It had a sexy cut out under her bust and two thigh-high slits. Sweet, yet sexy! Vanessa Hudgens showed off her girly personality in Cuba back in April, wearing a variety of ruffled, floral dresses!

See more stars wearing gorgeous sundresses in the gallery attached above and get some summer fashion inspiration!