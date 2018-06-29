Owen Wilson Wants DNA Test After Woman Claims He’s The Baby Daddy Of Their Love Child

Is Owen Wilson about to become a father yet again? A woman has reportedly come forward with claims she’s pregnant with his unborn child and we’ve got details on how he wants a DNA test.

Owen Wilson waited until his 40’s to become a father, then he wasted no time at becoming a dad. He already has a 7-year-old son Robert Ford with ex Jade Duell, and he fathered a 4-year-old son Finn with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist. Now a third woman is claiming that he’s the baby daddy of her unborn child in new reports from ETonline and Us Weekly. The sites both say that the 49-year-old actor has offered to undergo a paternity test to see if he’s the father, and if he is that will make three kids with three different women in just seven years time. As he would so perfectly say in his epic supercut, WOW!

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” the source told Us. “Of course if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

Owen seems to really enjoy being a dad so it sounds like he’d be happy having another progeny. After losing his beloved father Robert to Alzheimer’s disease at only 75-years-old just over a year ago, there’s nothing like a new baby that can make life more joyful. Neither site had details on who the woman is or if she’s someone the Old School actor had dated. He was last linked to lingerie model Scarlett Benchley in the summer of 2017.

The Cars star gushed about being a dad of two sons when he stopped by Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show in Nov. of 2017. “Finn really looks up to Ford,” he explained and told of how the little boy asked if he was one day going to be as tall as Ford or as fast as Ford. Owen told him those things were possible but “‘You’re never going to be as old as Ford’ and he burst into tears,” of Finn. He then tried to make things right by telling Finn to eat his broccoli so that one day he could be smarter than Ford, which then caused his elder son to start weeping! Ah parenthood.