Nick Jonas Joins Priyanka Chopra For Friend’s Pre-Wedding Party In India: See Sweet Photos

Aren’t Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra the cutest? The new couple looked absolutely in love when the ‘Anywhere’ singer joined Priyanka for a pre-engagement bash in India. How long will it be before these two are engaged?

One month after Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, began dating, the two are already attending engagement parties. Granted, the party was for Priyanka’s friend Akash Ambani — who’s engaged to Bollywood star Shloka Mehtah — but for fans of this new couple, it’s close enough (for now.) Both Priyanka and Nick looked gorgeous when arriving at the gala in Mumbai on June 28, per Daily Mail, with the Quantico star a vision in red. Nick didn’t look too bad himself, attending the party in a tailored navy suit.

Could this pre-wedding extravaganza inspire Nick to get down on one knee? Yes, it would be a little “too soon,” as they’ve only been dating for a short period of time. Plus, Nick’s friends aren’t really expecting him and Priyanka to settle down together. “Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode,” a pal of Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him. Hopefully Priyanka won’t fall too hard.”

Well, it could be Nick who falls for Priyanka. While these two have been dating for a short period of time, there are already reports that they’re going to follow Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s example. With the way 2018 is going, nothing is off the table, and some insiders say that Priyanka will have a ring on her finger by the end of the summer.

That might be a little too soon for Priyanka’s mother, who got to meet the former Jonas Brother singer. The couple arrived in Mumbai on June 21, and shortly thereafter, they went out to dinner with her mom, Madhu Chopra. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well,” she told India Today. “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”