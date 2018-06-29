See Pics
Nick Jonas Joins Priyanka Chopra For Friend’s Pre-Wedding Party In India: See Sweet Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Akash Ambani's pre-engagement bash in Mumbai, India. She looked stunning in a red sari dress while Nick looked smart in a suit. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5007095 280618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Viral Bhayani / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No India Rights
New York City, NY - Actress Priyanka Chopra shows off her style in a beautiful pink and white ensemble while singer Nick Jonas goes for the casual look while touching down at JFK Airport in New York City. The hot new couple were both enjoying some coffee during their arrival.
Aren’t Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra the cutest? The new couple looked absolutely in love when the ‘Anywhere’ singer joined Priyanka for a pre-engagement bash in India. How long will it be before these two are engaged?

One month after Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, began dating, the two are already attending engagement parties. Granted, the party was for Priyanka’s friend Akash Ambani — who’s engaged to Bollywood star Shloka Mehtah — but for fans of this new couple, it’s close enough (for now.) Both Priyanka and Nick looked gorgeous when arriving at the gala in Mumbai on June 28, per Daily Mail, with the Quantico star a vision in red. Nick didn’t look too bad himself, attending the party in a tailored navy suit.

Could this pre-wedding extravaganza inspire Nick to get down on one knee? Yes, it would be a little “too soon,” as they’ve only been dating for a short period of time. Plus, Nick’s friends aren’t really expecting him and Priyanka to settle down together. “Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode,” a pal of Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him. Hopefully Priyanka won’t fall too hard.”

Well, it could be Nick who falls for Priyanka. While these two have been dating for a short period of time, there are already reports that they’re going to follow Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s example. With the way 2018 is going, nothing is off the table, and some insiders say that Priyanka will have a ring on her finger by the end of the summer.

That might be a little too soon for Priyanka’s mother, who got to meet the former Jonas Brother singer. The couple arrived in Mumbai on June 21, and shortly thereafter, they went out to dinner with her mom, Madhu Chopra. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well,” she told India Today. “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”