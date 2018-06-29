Meghan Markle’s Royal Protocol Faux Pas — Is The Queen Scolding Her?

Meghan Markle is still learning the royal ropes! She tried to take Prince Harry’s hand at an event, which apparently isn’t appropriate in their family. Is Queen Elizabeth mad about the accidental faux pas?

Meghan Markle, 36, has only been a duchess for a little over a month, so she’s still getting used to all of the royal protocols. Earlier this week, she attempted to hold Prince Harry‘s hand in public, which isn’t how his family does things. But hey, the Suits alum is trying her best! “Meghan is always very nervous ahead of her public events,” a friend of the former actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves Harry and wants to make him proud while representing the royal family with dignity, tradition and grace. She feels the world watching and judging – it’s overwhelming.”

Thankfully, her husband and his family understand she’s still learning and aren’t giving her a hard time when she slips up. “Harry and his entire family have been so supportive and encouraging. She’s blown away by how sweet they are,” our insider adds. “Even the Queen has told her she’s been doing a great job.” If Queen Elizabeth is happy, then everyone’s happy, right?

But the Duchess of Sussex still wants to get everything right, and has enlisted help from some experts to learn the ropes. “Meghan’s a perfectionist so even though no one is scolding her, she’s still working hard to make sure she knows every single rule and tradition,” our source continues. “She’s working with a coach and her sister-in-law Kate [Middleton] has been guiding her as well. It’s strengthening their bond because Kate can relate to everything Meghan’s going through. Kate’s been sharing stories with her about how nervous she used to get and has promised Meghan that it will all get easier. She’s very supportive.”

Now to us “normal people” holding hands with your spouse and crossing your legs doesn’t seem like a big deal, but the royal family has completely different rules about what is and isn’t appropriate. Meghan’s been doing these practices all of her life, so we can’t fault her for doing what’s natural for her. We’re sure she’ll get the hang of everything soon!