Matt Cappotelli Dead: ‘WWE Tough Enough’ Winner Dies At 38 After Cancer Battle

This is just devastating. ‘WWE Tough Enough 3’ winner Matt Cappotelli has lost his heartbreaking battle with brain cancer at just 38-years-old. We’ve got the sad details.

Matt Cappotelli rocket to fame by winning WWE’s Tough Enough 3 beating out other aspiring wrestlers for a coveted WWE contract in 2003. Sadly his greatest fight was with brain cancer and after two brave rounds of battling the disease, he passed away at just 38-years-old on June 29. His beloved wife Lindsay released a statement that read: “Today my love – my strong, sweet, beautiful love – took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery.” He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2005, just two years after being named co-winner of Tough Enough 3 alongside John Hennigan. The tumor was later removed, but the cancer aggressively returned in 2017.

She continued, “You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person who’s comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me. I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him.” After winning TE3, he made several appearances on Monday Night Raw and went on work with developing talent in Ohio Valley Wrestling, but his battle with brain cancer forced the Louisville, KY resident to retire professionally as a wrestler in 2007.

Matt underwent surgery for his initial brain tumor in 2007. He revealed the surgery was a success and the majority of the tumor had been removed. Sadly in July of 2017, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a stage 4 form of aggressive brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme. Matt and Lindsay made the heartbreaking decision last month to stop treatments after consultations with his neuro-oncologist.

Current and former wrestlers are taking to Twitter to share their grief and remember how special Matt was.

My first best friend in the wrestling business and to this day one of the best people I’ve ever known Matt Cappotelli has passed on. I’m gutted about this news. Matt inspired everyone around him especially me early in my career. He is loved and will be missed. — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 29, 2018

I'm heart broken with the news of the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He is an inspiring young man that touched so many with his smile, his heart, and his faith. My love and prayers go out to Matts wife Lindsay and the family. #TeamCapp #RIPMAtt pic.twitter.com/GpZlWSfZiJ — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) June 29, 2018

WWE star Kassius Ohno wrote:” Crushed to hear about the passing of Matt Cappotelli. He was talented, passionate & possessed a heart of GOLD. Everyone should fight as hard as Matt fought. Condolences to his friends, family & the countless others he touched on his journey. Rest In Peace Capp.”