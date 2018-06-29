LeBron James Will Reportedly Opt Out Of His $100 Mil Contract & Fans Are Certain He’s Leaving The Cavs

It’s happening! LeBron James will reportedly decline the player option on the final year of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent. Needless to say, NBA fans are freaking out!

While everyone and their mother predicted it, it’s still a bit shocking: LeBron James, 33, fresh off getting swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals, will reportedly opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Though he still had one year left on his $100 million deal with the Cavs, LeBron had the ability to opt out – and he reportedly did! The decision, though expected, left fans shook, and wondering where LeBron was going. Many expecting him to take his talents out to Los Angeles, while Cleveland fans were bracing themselves for another round of heartbreak.

LeBron and the Cavs reached three-year, $100 million deal in August 2016. King James got paid during those first two years, making $30.9 million in 2016-17 (making him the highest-paid NBA player for the first time in his career, according to Sports Illustrated.) In 2017-18, he made $33.3 million – and this is all before the endorsement deals and business investments that are padding his wallet. However, while he took home tons of money, LeBron didn’t wind up with any more championship rings. Fans watched in dismay (or in glee) as LeBron lost back-to-back titles, despite the “King” playing some of the best basketball of his career.

If this is déjà vu all over again, it is. LeBron, an Akron, Ohio native, spend the first seven years of his career with the Cavs. Frustrated at failing to win a title, LeBron announced on The Decision, the now-infamous 2009 television special, that he was “going to take my talents to South Beach and join the Miami Heat.” He brought Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh and together, the trio picked up back-to-back chips in 2012 and 2013. LeBron returned to Cleveland in 2014. He signed a two-year contract with an option to opt out in 2015. LeBron actually exercised that option – in order to sign a new two-year deal with the Cavs.

There was a player option on that deal, which LeBron exercised in order to sign his three-year, $100 million deal in 2016. So, while it seems that LeBron opting out might appear that he’s leaving Cleveland, he has opted out to stay. Everyone will have to wait and see if he stays or if he goes.