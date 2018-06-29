Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Headed For A Split? — She Reveals She’s Living With Her BFF, Not Him

Wait a minute. Kylie Jenner just said that she lives with her bestie, Jordyn Woods, instead of with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. Does this mean there’s trouble in paradise?

Gasp! Are Travis Scott, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 20, on the rocks? Probably not, but what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said while filming a makeup tutorial for Vogue raised some eyebrows – pun intended. “I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn [Woods, 20] because we live together,” Kylie said, revealing that she shares a home with her BFF instead of her BF and baby daddy. “ So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you.’ Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

Actually, Kylie didn’t make it clear whether or not Travis lives with Kylie and Jordyn. Considering that Kylie owns a 13,000-square-feet home with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms (one she reportedly paid $12 million for in 2016, according to House Beautiful), it’s not beyond reason to think her boyfriend has a space of his own. To be sure, fans better keep an eye on Travis’s arms. If he’s walking around with “tinted red” stripes, then it’s clear his “roommate” got a hold of him for some makeup experiments.

Kylie and Travis seem to be going strong, as they’re one of Hollywood’s “Most In Love Couples” at the moment. It’s easy to see why. While Kylie has decided to keep baby Stormi out of the spotlight, it is hard for her to keep her love for Travis a secret. She was spotted boarding a private jet with her daughter, flying off to a romantic getaway with Travis. A month before that, the two found a babysitter so they could take in a NBA Playoffs game. They two didn’t need a kiss cam – they were spotted smooching in the front row!

Will it be long before Kylie and Travis take the next step? After seeing Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson get engaged after just a few weeks of dating, Kylie is ready for Travis to get down on one knee. “Kylie is a bit jealous of Ariana,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is now pressuring Travis to pop the question ASAP and she wants a massive ring too.” Well, if Travis proposes, does that mean he’ll finally move in with Kylie (if he hasn’t already?)