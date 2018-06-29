Kourtney Kardashian — Why She Has Scott Disick To Thank For Her Flawless Bikini Bod

Kourtney Kardashian is super fit, but there might be someone who pushed her to hit the gym more. Here’s how Scott Disick impacted his ex-girlfriend’s exercise routine.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is a total MILF, even if Maxim did wrongfully snub her from its 2018 Hot 100 list. But her abs didn’t just show up without tons of hard work. The mom-of-three’s healthy lifestyle is largely to thank for her fit physique. “Kourtney is super strict with her diet and hardly ever eats sugar – she calls it ‘evil.’ And she’s pretty much gluten and dairy free too, except when she’s treating herself,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

But eating clean isn’t new for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “She’s been a health nut for a while but what really changed over the past year and a half was her workout routine,” our source continues, adding that her ex Scott Disick, 35, is partially responsible for the change in attitude toward the gym. “Before she and Scott split up, she never made working out a big priority. But now she exercises at least five days a week, no excuses.”

Kourt is so serious about working out now that “she even sticks to her routine on vacation,” our insider explained. “She’ll run on the beach and do tons of lunges and squats and pushups. Whatever it takes to exercise she does because she’s discovered it’s the best stress reliever for her.”

Our source continues: “In a weird way, she has Scott to thank for her incredible bikini body because he’s the reason she started working out so much. She was in a really dark place and trying to deal with all the emotions from their toxic relationship and the only thing that really helped her cope was exercise. It was her savior and the sweet side effect is she got this amazing revenge body.” It’s nice that she was able to take a healthy practice away from an unhealthy relationship. However, nowadays Kourtney is far more likely to spend time on the beach with her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25.