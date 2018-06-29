Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ About Having More Kids With Tristan: It ‘Scares Her’

While Khloe Kardashian ‘loves’ being a mom to baby True, & eventually wants a big family, she’s feeling iffy about making that commitment with Tristan Thompson! HL exclusively found out what’s holding her back!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has made it clear that she’s standing by her man — and baby daddy — Tristan Thompson, 27. But while they’re putting on a united front in public, Khloe still can’t fully trust him after his cheating scandal. And even though KoKo definitely wants more kids in the future, she’s hesitant about taking that leap again with Tristan. After all, last time she was pregnant, he cheated on her — multiple times! So while Khloe loves motherhood, Tristan is apparently the reason she’s thinking twice when it comes to baby number two.

“Khloe has a lot of mixed emotions about having more babies with Tristan right now,” a Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is loving be a new mom, and enjoying her time with True, but the thought of getting pregnant again right away scares her. She has forgiven Tristan but she will never forget what he put her through. Having another baby with him would mean a major commitment and they are still going through the healing process.” Fair enough, right? But of course many fans don’t think the couple will last. Only time will tell, but for now they’re taking things one day at a time.

“Both Khloe and Tristan would love a big family, but having another baby with him, with so much uncertainty surrounding their future, makes her tense,” our source explained. “She wants to take things slow and needs more time before she goes into baby mode again.”

Khloe celebrated her 34th birthday on June 27 in LA, and Tristan was there for the festivities. In fact, at a family gathering, Kim Kardashian, 37, hilariously made Tristan unblock her from Instagram, a move he made after she slammed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for cheating on her sister. “Wait, what’s your code?” Kim asked Tristan in the video she posted on Instagram that shows him unblocking her. “She knows it,” Tristan responded, insinuating that Khloe already has his Instagram password. So at least they’re TRYING to build that trust up again!