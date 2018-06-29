Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Mixed Emotions’ About Having More Kids With Tristan: It ‘Scares Her’
While Khloe Kardashian ‘loves’ being a mom to baby True, & eventually wants a big family, she’s feeling iffy about making that commitment with Tristan Thompson! HL exclusively found out what’s holding her back!
Khloe Kardashian, 34, has made it clear that she’s standing by her man — and baby daddy — Tristan Thompson, 27. But while they’re putting on a united front in public, Khloe still can’t fully trust him after his cheating scandal. And even though KoKo definitely wants more kids in the future, she’s hesitant about taking that leap again with Tristan. After all, last time she was pregnant, he cheated on her — multiple times! So while Khloe loves motherhood, Tristan is apparently the reason she’s thinking twice when it comes to baby number two.
Khloe celebrated her 34th birthday on June 27 in LA, and Tristan was there for the festivities. In fact, at a family gathering, Kim Kardashian, 37, hilariously made Tristan unblock her from Instagram, a move he made after she slammed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for cheating on her sister. “Wait, what’s your code?” Kim asked Tristan in the video she posted on Instagram that shows him unblocking her. “She knows it,” Tristan responded, insinuating that Khloe already has his Instagram password. So at least they’re TRYING to build that trust up again!