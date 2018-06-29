‘KUWTK’ Trailer: Kim & Kourtney Get In Screaming Match As Khloe & Kylie Prep For Their Babies

Judging by the trailer for the new season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ — one that shows everyone screaming, pregnant and fighting — this will be the most explosive season yet!

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me? It’s been a minute. Did you miss us? Because we missed you. But don’t worry – you didn’t miss anything,” Kim Kardashian, 37, said in what is the only peaceful moment of the trailer for Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, released on June 29. From there, while Kim claims how “not much hasn’t changed” and how they’ve been trying to keep a “low profile,” it’s a circus of family drama. Kim shouts at Kourtney Kardashian, 39, to “get the f*ck out of here” and “shut the f*ck up.” There’s screaming, glass is shattered, both Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are pregnant – it’s all crazy.

“She can shove Kardashian up her f*cking vagina,” Khloe says at the end of the trailer – possibly mentioning…Kourt? Is a showdown on the horizon for this season of KUWTK? Obviously, there’s plenty of family drama on hand. “Kim and Khloe question Kourtney’s drive and priorities, causing Kourtney to contemplate her loyalty to the family,” E! said with the trailer’s release. “Taking their passion for advocacy to the next level, Kourtney and Kim head to the nation’s capital to lend their voices to important causes. While Kourtney is advocating for safer personal care products, Kim makes it her mission to have President Donald Trump grant clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman that was sentenced to life in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.”

Meanwhile, viewers will watch as Kendall Jenner, 22, “continues to take the modeling world by storm, making a point to enjoy the countries she is traveling to while channeling her inner child.” Meanwhile, Kourtney and Scott Disick, 35, “embrace their ‘new normal’ by tackling co-parenting their kids.” Kanye West, 41, will also factor into the new season, as Kim reacts to his “controversial comments” (aka “slavery was a choice”) while he preps Ye.

It seems this upcoming season has everything for KUWTK fans. For those who love babies, it appears we’ll see the days leading up to Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson’s respective births. There’s politics, with Kim’s crusade for justice. Plus, the family comes together when they all appear on Family Feud. Aww.

The fifteenth season Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns on Sunday, August 5 at 9pm ET/PT on E!.