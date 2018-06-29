Justin Bieber Hits The Stage With Post Malone To Sing ‘Deja Vu’ 1 Yr. After Cancelling Tour

Fans who attended Post Malone’s June 28 concert got one hell of a surprise — an impromptu performance from Justin Bieber! Watch the guys perform their hit, ‘Deja Vu,’ at the show here!

It’s been nearly a year since Justin Bieber unexpectedly cut his Purpose tour short, but he proved he still knows how to own the stage by showing up to Post Malone’s show for a surprise performance on June 28. Post was performing at the Hollywood Bowl, and since he and Justin are great friends, it made sense that the Biebs would stop by to show his support — but his decision to pop on stage totally took things to the next level! The guys duetted on their 2016 track, “Deja Vu,” and it was epic!

Ever since he cancelled the tour last summer, Justin has been living his personal life to the fullest, without putting pressure on himself to work. In October 2017, he even rekindled his romance with Selena Gomez, which lasted for four and a half months before they split again in March. Then, at the end of May, Justin reunited with another ex, Hailey Baldwin, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. However, he took a break from their PDA to give Post Malone fans this incredible surprise!

Beliebers were devastated over Justin’s decision to cancel his shows, but he offered a fair explanation or it. “Me taking time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

JUSTIN AND POST MALONE PERFORMED DEJA VU pic.twitter.com/7OASN8enLD — chloe (@bieberdepthed) June 29, 2018

It’s unclear if Justin is working on any new music of his own at the moment, although he did recently spend some time in the studio with DJ Khaled, who promised another epic collaboration between the two. We’ll be waiting!