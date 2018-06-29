Jazz Jennings: TLC Star, 17, Finally Undergoes Gender Confirmation Surgery — ‘I’m Doing Great’

Congratulations to Jazz Jennings! The TLC star says she’s ‘doing great’ after having gender confirmation surgery, and we couldn’t be happier for her!

Jazz Jennings, 17, shared an update from her hospital bed after undergoing gender confirmation surgery on June 26, and thankfully, it seems that things went swimmingly. The plucky transgender star of TLC’s hit reality show, I Am Jazz, took a selfie in the hospital showing her smiling brightly. She captioned it, “i’m doing great, thanks for all of the love and support💖”. Aww!

Jazz confirmed on YouTube earlier this month, in a video titled “Preparing For Gender Confirmation Surgery”, that she’d be undergoing the procedure, something she’s wanted to do for her entire life. “I wanted to talk about my upcoming gender confirmation surgery,” Jazz said in her video. “It’s coming up so soon. June 26 is when I’m getting the surgery, so like a month away. That is insane. I am so looking forward to it. I’ve been ready for this my entire life. I’ve been so ready for this for so long. It’s crazy to me. I’m going to have new genitalia. Like penis to vagina. That’s some serious sh*t, y’all. I can’t believe it, I’m going to have a vagina!”

Amazing! We can’t even imagine how emotional and thrilling this must be for her. Her fans gave her nothing but love and support in the comments on her Instagram post. @graciesmomz commented, “Glad your feeling good and everything went well. And @ahaney2004 commented, “You’re such a brave and beautiful girl!” Agreed! There was one sweet comment that we just loved. @tmlopez62 wrote, “So very happy for you!! Thank you for sharing your journey with us. I know there will be negativity out there, but nothing is more uplifting or positive than being happy in your own self. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! ❤”