Did Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Really End Secret Romance After 5 Years Together? — The Truth

We’re here to help set the record straight about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship, after a report claimed they split after 5 years of dating!

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are definitely not headed for splitsville! According to a report from Radar Online, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were said to have broken up due to “trust issues,” and reportedly cancelled a wedding they were planning, but a representative for Katie was quick to debunk the story. “The Radar story is 100 percent untrue,” publicist Leslie Sloane told People. While the pair has never actually publicly confirmed their relationship, it’s safe to say they are definitely together! Katie and Jamie have recently brought their relationship more into the public eye, but during their five-year romance, they’ve done their best to stay out of the spotlight.

Katie, 39, and Jamie, 50, were first spotted canoodling in the Hamptons in 2013, one year after the One Tree Hill star’s divorce from Tom Cruise. The pair were spotted at the same events or restaurants sporadically throughout the years, but in September, a photographer caught them walking hand-in-hand in Malibu, and we’ve started to see more and more of them together since! Katie and Jamie were all smiles sitting next to each other at Clive Davis‘s Pre-Grammys party, and then playing basketball together on Valentine’s Day — so romantic! Most recently, they were seen grabbing a bite at Carbone on May 1!

The pair definitely seem to still be going strong, especially as a new report from Page Six also claims that Jamie was telling friends that Katie was set to join him at an Atlantic City hotel opening. “Jamie was telling friends he’s expecting his girlfriend Katie Holmes to join him in AC,” the insider told the outlet. “Katie’s daughter, Suri, wouldn’t be coming down — because she was in summer camp,” they added.