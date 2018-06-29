Iggy Azalea Writhes On A Bed In Mesh Bodysuit While Filming Music Video With Tyga: Back Together?

Well, look at this. Tyga and Iggy Azalea reunited on the set of her new music video, and a behind-the-scenes clip of Iggy stretched-out on a bed may be hotter than the video itself!

Iggy Azalea, 28, and Tyga, 28, added fuel to dating rumors when the two reunited in Los Angeles on June 28. The two were spotted together on the set of Iggy’s newest music video, per The Blast, and Iggy seemed to flaunt her killer figure by arriving in a tan sports bra (and not much else.) However, it was what she wore during filming that was sure to get T-Raww hot and bothered. Footage of the shot shows Iggy in a mesh bodysuit, sprawled out on a bed while draping herself over Tyga’s shoulders.

So, are these two friends, collaborators, or “collaborators with benefits?” Ever since these two were spotted holding hands at Coachella, it seems like it was just a matter of time before they struck up a romance. With each sexy photo that Iggy posts to her Instagram, Tyga gets another reason to slide into her DMs. When the “Savior” singer posed in just a pair of pumps, Tyga sent her a message, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “[He’s] trying to date her, he wants a taste of her again.”

Though, before this on-set reunion, there was buzzing that Tyga and Iggy were over before they even started. Hearing that another one of Tyga’s relationships fizzled out didn’t surprise Kylie Jenner, 20, as an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kylie thinks that her former boyfriend “still has a lot of issues,” from “staying loyal to still being hung up on [Kylie.]” Despite this, Kylie still sees good in Tyga, as the insider says the KUWTK star thinks that he could have a relationship if he moved on and worked on his “major fidelity issues.”

🔥🔥🔥 Iggy Azalea e Tyga na gravação da possível música #KREAM pic.twitter.com/ol9WcjcDK5 — Acesso Iggy Azalea (@AcessoIggyBR) June 29, 2018

Speaking of “fidelity issues,” Iggy’s ex Nick Young – aka Swaggy P, 28, aka the NBA star who got caught on camera admitting he cheated on Iggy – has moved on to his baby mama, Keonna Green. He made their relationship official on the red carpet of the NBA Awards, and Iggy is relieved that she doesn’t have to deal with that man anymore. “Nick did Iggy so dirty and it’s like there are no consequences for him,” and insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “it still makes Iggy’s blood boil. She feels sorry for Keonna too because she knows Nick is a serial cheater.”