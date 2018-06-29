Hailey Baldwin Wipes Shawn Mendes From Her Instagram As Justin Bieber Romance Heats Up

Bye bye, Shawn Mendes! Hailey Baldwin deleted all pics of her former rumored love from Instagram as things get more serious with Justin Bieber. Can you say awkward?

Justin Bieber wanted to take things more seriously with Hailey Baldwin, and it looks like she’s on board with that plan! It looks like Hailey recently wiped all photos and mentions of formerly rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes from her Instagram account. That’s right, there’s not a single mention of Shawn anywhere on her page, as eagle-eyed fans have pointed out! It’s an interesting move, considering they both insisted they were just friends the entire time they were rumored to be dating. Fans freaked when they rolled up to the MET Gala together in May, but Shawn told W Magazine that it was basically the equivalent of going to prom with your bestie.

“We’re just really good friends,” he told W at the time. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her – she’s amazing.” Amazing, you say? If there really wasn’t anything romantic going on between Hailey and Shawn, then why would she take the time to delete all their photos from Instagram? In case you were wondering, Shawn still has all of his Hailey-related content up on his page, and the (maybe) exes are still following each other.

We have no idea if Justin influenced this decision, or perhaps asked her to do it. But all signs point to them getting more and more serious every day! Being with Hailey, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is inspiring Justin to do some of his best work. “The fans are going to benefit from his happiness with Hailey because she’s inspiring him to write love songs again,” the source said.