Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss On The Lips In Their Most PDA-Filled Pics Ever

Another day, another adorable Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton PDA session! See their cutest kissing pics EVER, here!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s lives basically consist of constant, mushy PDA, so it seems crazy to say that they upped the ante in new pics. But they managed to do the impossible! Gwen shared a sweet and intimate moment with her boyfriend on Instagram, which appears to have happened in the greenroom at her Las Vegas residency show. In the pics, which you can see below, Gwen and Blake are kissing tenderly, and she shows the whole moment, from their adoring gaze, to her leaning in for the kiss, and their warm embrace. They look so, so in love.

Blake has been by Gwen’s side since the first night of her Gwen Stefani: I’m Just a Girl show at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. Gwen shared a peek at her dressing room on her Instagram story that showed a beautiful vase of flowers from Blake, along with a sweet note. It read: “You’ve worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you, Blake.” Aww! Gwen drew a heart around the note on Instagram and captioned it, “From my best friend.”

Their love story is so inspiring and beautiful, considering that they both thought it was just going to be a fling. After all, they got together shortly after both getting divorced — from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. “We were both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” Blake reently said on Sunday TODAY. “But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

We assume Gwen’s going to post more adorable PDA pics as Blake continues to support her during her residency. It’s going to be hard to top this batch, though!