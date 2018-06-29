Gigi Hadid Slams Zayn Malik Fan Who Dissed Her For Flaunting Their Love: Don’t Be ‘Salty’ About It

Not everyone’s thrilled about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s romance. A fan dissed the model for gushing about ‘her manz’ but Gigi clapped right back! See what she had to say here.

Gigi Hadid, 23, just gushed about Zayn Malik, 25, on her Instagram story, and frankly, we’re here for it. The model shared a photo of Zayn rocking a pair of sunglasses from her Vogue Eyewear collab, and captioned the pic “muze” and “my manz.” This basically confirmed what we’ve all been suspecting: that these two are totally back on after splitting up earlier this year.

But apparently the show of love for her “manz” instilled some major eye rolls by social media users. Once one of the “Still Got Time” crooner’s fans spotted the post, she tweeted, “Girl we get it! Shut up @GigiHadid.” Thankfully, Gigi did NOT shut up, and came through with a perfect reply.

Gigi responded to the Twitter user: “lol to u and everyone who’s still salty three years later …. I get it, but u gotta realize at some point that your negativity towards me will not change anything. Put your energy into something else babes- youre only gunna look back on your life & realize how much time u wasted.”

While not everyone is thrilled that Gigi confirmed she and the ex-One Direction member are an item again, shippers of the pair will be thrilled about her latest Instagram story post. The couple dated for nearly two years before they broke up in March, and announced the heartbreaking split on social media. However, they clearly didn’t stay separated for long. By May, they were spotted making out in New York, and there were a few times where Zayn was spotted leaving his on-off girlfriend’s apartment.

This also isn’t the first time that Zayn’s appeared on Gigi’s social media accounts since their split. She shared an image of both of them cuddling up together as well as a selfie of the pair from her Moschino campaign shoot.

But the singer then confused everyone when he seemed to downplay his current relationship status while speaking to GQ for its July issue. “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” he told the magazine. Sorry Z, we’re going to count “manz” as a label.