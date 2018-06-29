Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Goes Fully Topless & Covers Up With Just A Hat In Wild New Pic

It’s always bikini time for Elizabeth Hurley, but this time she decided to ditch her top! We’ve got set sexy sunbathing pic where a very lucky hat protects her breasts from the sun.

When is Elizabeth Hurley NOT in a bikini? She’s her own best spokesmodel for her namesake beachwear line so no matter what time of year, she loves to flaunt her killer bod. The British stunner just turned 53 this month, but you’d never know it. She decided to make sure she didn’t get any nasty tan lines on top during a sunning session on June 29, where she went completely topless. She used just a strategically placed straw hat to protect her modesty in the naughty pic and not get banned from Instagram thanks to their no nudity policy. She wore a pair of nude colored bikini bottoms, really giving the photo a total naked vibe while laying on a lounger in what appears to be her grassy yard.

“Three cheers for a divine English Summer,” Liz captioned the photo, where she’s wearing a pair of large sunglasses to protect her eyes. She’s also helping her incredible face and body remain wrinkle free as a tube of sunblock is seen on the table next to her. While Liz keeps a swank pad in London, she absolutely loves escaping to her English country farm in Gloucestershire. That would make for the perfect place to do some private topless sunbathing!

Liz has revealed in the past that her 16-year-old son Damian is the shutterbug behind many of the sexy bikini photos she poses for to advertise her swimsuit line. Some fans have called her out for flaunting too much flesh around her son, as she posed next to him at his April sweet 16 party in a plunging cleavage baring dress. She also appeared with him wearing a racy French maid’s costume when he made a guest starring appearance on her E! show The Royals. That actually caused her to get some serious mom shaming with fans telling her she needed to cover up around her kid.

Liz’s fans sure loved the topless sunbathing pic, with one joking “Wow! It is so hot outside!” while another commented “I’m so in love with you!!” The praisefest continued with more comments like “Ummm, yeah, divine is about right,” “Elizabeth you look absolutely gorgeous,” and another fan begging, “Please remove that hat!!”