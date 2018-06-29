Drita D’Avanzo Wants To ‘Smack The S**t Out Of’ Farrah Abraham After She Dissed ‘Mob Wives’ Star

Do not come for ‘Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo unless you want your butt kicked. She now vowing to ‘smack the s**t’ out of Farrah Abraham for cruelly dissing her.

Farrah Abraham, 26, can add yet another enemy to her long list. Former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo wants a piece of her after the former Teen Mom OG star publicly dissed her. The two were joint hosting the grand opening of Scores gentleman’s club in Atlantic City on June 28 and afterwards Farrah took to Instagram live to bash Drita as being unprofessional and a “has-been.” She dropped plenty of mean hints without saying Drita’s name outright. When Page Six called up the 42-year-old Staten Island resident to get her response on June 29, Drita told them in epic fashion “I’m going to slap the s**t out of that Mr. Ed-looking f**ker.” FYI, Mr. Ed was a TV show about a talking horse that aired in the 1960s, so it’s a total rip on Farrah’s looks.

Drita told the site that she had no idea who the former MTV star was, believing she was “an unemployed porn star.” Well kind of, Farrah did star in 2013’s Backdoor Teen Mom. Drita thought maybe Farrah was jealous as she said tons of fans lined up wanting photos with her at the event while “nobody paid [Abraham] no mind.” Drita then added about Farrah “She f**ked with the wrong person” and went on to describe exactly how she wants to attack her.

Since Drita was arrested (then cleared) for allegedly beating a neighbor in 2016, she thought it wouldn’t be a good idea to hit Farrah “with my closed fist,” but that “I’m going to smack the f**k out of her,” and added “What she needs a good old-fashioned smacking.” Holy cow! Farrah better pray she never comes in physical contact with Drita again because it sounds like she is totally willing to throw down and fight.

Here’s what Farrah said that set Drita off. She went on Instagram live and claimed “I had to make a video right now because…I normally don’t do joint appearances because to be honest…I am done with other quote on quote reality people. I feel like there either hung up on drugs, drinking, f****d up, unprofessional just f*****g nasty pieces of s**t on earth.”

Farrah then claimed of Drita, “She didn’t want to eat together, but then she can’t even do the photos for the club, she can’t meet anymore, she can’t talk to anyone, then she just disappears! I don’t even know why they even shared my night with someone who is a has-been. I’m like give me a break, it’s either you’re nice, you’re amazing, you have good work ethic, or stay the f**k out of my way!” So basically she called Drita a lazy has-been. No wonder she wants to smack the crap out of Farrah!