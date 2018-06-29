Drake Hopes To Be ‘Hands-On’ With Son Now That Secret Is Out: He Wants A ‘Healthy Relationship’

Now that Drake has confirmed he fathered a child, is he going to step up for his kid? HollywoodLife learned that he has plans to be more ‘hands-on’ with baby Adonis!

Drake, 31, revealed on his album Scorpion that he indeed has a son with Sophie Brussaux. So is he ready to take on fatherhood? “Now that the secret is out, Drake feels incredible relief and like a huge weight is off his back. Drake hopes that it will be easier for him to make room in his life for his son,” a source close to the Canadian rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to see him more often and have a healthy relationship with his child.”

Drake’s album was released on June 29, which is more than eight months after his son Adonis was born on Oct. 11, 2017. Our insider added: “It hurts Drake that he has already missed out on so many precious moments, and he is finally ready to make a change and become a more present father in his son’s life. He feels this album, and admitting to the world he has a son, is the first step in moving toward a healthier relationship with his son.”

On track “Billie Jean,” the Degrassi alum revealed that he’s only seen his kid once so far. “Drake did not see his child as much as he wanted to because he was scared,” our source explained. “Drake was afraid of the reaction of the world, his fans, and his friends, and how it might affect his image that he had a child with a woman he barely knew.”

Another insider close to the “God’s Plan” hitmaker also told us exclusively that “”Drake would like to be a little more hands on with his kid and he’d also like him to appear in a future music video so they can have that moment together forever.” He’s not trying to use his eight-month-old for publicity though. “He doesn’t want to exploit his son or use him as a prop but would be interested in bringing him into his world. He is looking to support him in many ways and this is one way to do that.”