Did Drake Just Confirm He Has A Kid On ‘Scorpion’ Track ‘Emotionless’? See Lyrics

Was Pusha-T telling the truth when he claimed Drake had a secret child?! Drake seemingly confirmed his son on the track ‘Emotionless’ from his new album ‘Scorpion.’ Check out the lyrics here!

After much speculation, we’ve finally got answers on whether or not Drake fathered a secret lovechild with porn star Sophie Brussaux. The Canadian born rapper just released his highly anticipated album Scorpion on June 28, and on the track “Emotionless” he says, “Look at the way we live/I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you staring at your seed you could never relate.” So, I guess that settles it. It’s clear Drake had no choice but to come clean about the child after Pusha T exposed him on his diss track “Story of Adidon,” which insinuates Drake has a son named Adonis. LISTEN TO THE TRACK HERE

While many fans initially slammed the rapper for hiding his child, after hearing the song many have had a change of heart. “@Drake emotionless hit me in my heart when you talked about you’re son I never knew my dad, but I appreciate your viewpoint,” one fan wrote. “How dare Pusha T shame Drake for hiding the world from his kid,” another fan tweeted.

In addition to Drake revealing his kid, he also spoke on other obstacles he’s faced like not being able to trust anyone. “Can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team,” Drake rapped. “Drake really talking his sh*t,” one other fan wrote. This is definitely a side of Drake we weren’t expecting to hear! And to top it all off, the song was a sample of Mariah Carey’s “Emotions” from 1991.