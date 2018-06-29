Listen
Is Drake Rapping About His Lust For Bella Hadid On New Album? — See Lyrics That Have Fans Convinced
Did Drake just reference his fling with Bella Hadid on this new track from ‘Scorpion?’ Check out the lyrics here!
Drake‘s new album Scorpion dropped June 29, and fans are already buzzing about the various messages and references the 31-year-old snuck into his song lyrics. There’s one track in particular – “Finesse” – that seems to allude to a past romance with a certain supermodel. Based on the lyrics, fans believe the song is about Bella Hadid, 21.