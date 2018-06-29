Hollywood Life Logo Image

    Is Drake Rapping About His Lust For Bella Hadid On New Album? — See Lyrics That Have Fans Convinced

    Did Drake just reference his fling with Bella Hadid on this new track from ‘Scorpion?’ Check out the lyrics here!

    Drake‘s new album Scorpion dropped June 29, and fans are already buzzing about the various messages and references the 31-year-old snuck into his song lyrics. There’s one track in particular – “Finesse” – that seems to allude to a past romance with a certain supermodel. Based on the lyrics, fans believe the song is about Bella Hadid, 21.

    On the track, the Canadian rapper seems to be singing about a fling that meant something to him. “I can’t even lie, I’d rather stay inside/I can’t do suit and tie/Can’t be in a room with you and stand on different sides,” he raps on the song. “One thing at a time/I have to learn to hide/One thing at a time/Emotions running high/I wish you felt alright.”
    To give more context about who the lucky lady could be, Drake includes the lyrics: “Should I do New York, I can’t decide, Fashion Week is more your thing than mine.” Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re fully aware that Bella is a successful supermodel who has walked many runways during NYFW. So year, it definitely can be considered her “thing.” However, fans also argued that this lyric was meant to be about former flame Rihanna, who has a collaboration with Puma, and has debuted some of the designs at fashion week. 
    But there’s one more lyric that seems to point this song in Bella’s direction. The Degrassi alum notes: “You and your sister/Too hot to handle.” Well, Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, 23, is also a supermodel, so we’d agree that this song could be about Gigi’s younger sibling. Fans are definitely convinced, with one Twitter user writing, “Finesse by Drake all about Bella Hadid that’s crazy,” and another pointing out Bella’s uncanny ability to get famous musicians to pen tracks about her. “Bella Hadid really has both Drake and The Weeknd writing major hit tracks about her,” Twitter user @deenalkaff wrote. 
    Drake and Bella were rumored to be dating last fall, and he even threw the Victoria’s Secret model a birthday party to celebrate turning 21 in October. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Bella’s mom Yolanda Hadid was even asked point-blank if her daughter was dating the “God’s Plan” hitmaker. “Are you kidding? What are we…this is like…they’re friends,” she told Andy Cohen. Well Drizzy’s lyrics make it seem like things were more than just platonic between them. 
    While Drake doesn’t mention names in the track, there’s one song we can say for sure references her. On “Sandra’s Rose,” he sang, “My house is full of supermodels just like Mohamed Hadid,” as in, Bella and Gigi’s dad.

