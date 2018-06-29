Diplo Disses Post Malone & Justin Bieber Over Their Look: You’re ‘The Trap Matthew McConaughey’

Diplo is at it again! The DJ just trolled Justin Bieber and Post Malone, and it’s hilarious! Check out the post here.

Post Malone took to Instagram on June 29 to share a photo of himself and Justin Bieber looking a little rough around the edges, and Diplo had a lot to say about it. “The trap Matthew McConaughey,” Diplo wrote seemingly implying that either Post or Justin Bieber looks like the “trap” or hip-hop version of Fool’s Gold actor. While neither Justin or Post acknowledged Diplo’s comment, his fans were pretty amused. “Diplo ain’t never lied,” one fan responded. It’s safe to say Diplo has an interesting sense of humor!

But of course, this isn’t the first time the DJ has trolled a celebrity. Back in March, Diplo poked fun at frenemy Taylor Swift by recreating her “Delicate” music video. In the clip, Diplo disguised himself in a blonde wig, and imitated Taylor’s choreography from the video. He even did her car in the rain scene! Unfortunately, the Swifties weren’t too please considering their rocky past.

For those of you who don’t know, Diplo took a jab at Taylor’s music back in 2017 when he said, “Music is in the hands of kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do,” during an interview with Rolling Stone.

He also mocked Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign, which was a paparazzi inspired photo shoot featuring Paris Hilton. On Feb. 1, Diplo shared photos of himself, again in a blonde wig, acting out the same poses Paris did just two days before. Now, we just want to know who’s next on his hit list!