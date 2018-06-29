Chris Brown Shows Drake’s New Album ‘Scorpion’ Some Serious Love — Feud Over Ex Rihanna Over?

Has Hell frozen over? Chris Brown just gave some serious props to Drake’s new album ‘Scorpion,’ even after their nasty feud over mutual ex Rihanna. We’ve got the evidence.

This is a day we never thought we’d see! Chris Brown, 29, and Drake, 31, have had a super rocky past over their mutual love for Rihanna, 30. But it looks like Breezy has finally put aside their beef and gave the Canadian rapper some serious love for his new double album Scorpion. Chris regrammed Drake’s Instagram post of the album art and announcement that it was dropping on June 29 on his IG stories, letting his fans know about Drizzy’s new music. Fans went absolutely nuts that these two might have finally put aside their differences over RiRi and hoped for a possible collaboration.

“The fact the Chris Brown posted Drake album. He used to really hate that man,” one fan tweeted while another celebrated by writing “Chris Brown is promoting Drake album. GOAT.” “CHRIS BROWN POSTED DRAKE’S ALBUM! IS THE BEEF OVER? DOUBLE ABLUM FROM YALL?!?!? PLEASE,” another fan begged on Twitter. Both guys have double albums out now, as in addition to Drake’s 25 song epic, Chris dropped his 45 song Heartbreak on a Full Moon in Oct. of 2017.

Drake and Chris were pals back in 2010, a year after Breezy pled guilty to a felony assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna. The two men collaborated, attended NBA games and went clubbing together. By 2012 they were beefing over RiRi after Drizzy and the stunning singer collaborated on the song “Take Care” and the seriously hot music video with the two cozying up. In June of that year, the two men and their entourages got in an alleged bottle throwing club brawl in NYC. In April of 2013 Drake said in an EVR Radio interview of Chris: “His insecurities are the fact that I make better music than him, that I’m more popping than him and that at one point in life the woman that he loves fell into my lap.” OUCH!

In 2016 Drake publicly professed his love for Rihanna in an epic speech about her while presenting the singer with the Video Vanguard Awards at the MTV VMAs. They went on to officially date but monogamy proved hard for the rapper and they split before the year ended. Rihanna moved on from both men and dated Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel sine June of 2017 — even though there have been breakup reports recently. Now that Ri seems out of both men’s lives for the time being, maybe Breezy promoting Drake’s music is the first step to the two patching up their former friendship? Both Drake and Chris are so ridiculously talented and a collab would officially put their feud to rest.