Blake Griffin Hits Up Concert With New GF As Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons’ Romance Heats Up

Blake Griffin isn’t stressing over his failed romance with Kendall Jenner, because he’s got a new model in his life! The NBA star hit up the Hollywood Bowl with Francesca Aiello on June 28 and you’ve got to see the photos!

Blake Griffin, 29, and Francesca Aiello, 23, continue to fuel romance rumors with their latest date night! The NBA star and model attended Post Malone's concert at the Hollywood Bowl on June 28, where they hung out backstage, as seen on Francesca's Instagram story.

The new duo stepped out amidst the rise of Blake’s ex-flame Kendall Jenner‘s new romance. Kendall, 22, has been spending a ton of time with her new man, 76ers star, Ben Simmons, 21, and they’re heating up fast. The two have been spotted on numerous outings around LA, and we’re surprised they haven’t run into Blake, since he’s been spending time there in the NBA off-season.

Kendall and Ben have been in the news throughout the month of June, having been spotted on dinner dates with friends and bikes rides together, and expressing PDA quite often. The two even went on a double date with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her rumored fiancé and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27. Now, TMZ is reporting the two have been shacking up together in an LA pad, which costs $25,000 per month; Pocket change for the young stars, obviously. Kendall and Ben first sparked romance rumors late last month when they were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on May 30. The two have yet to confirm their romance, but the proof is in the pics.

Kendall and Blake dated for several months, despite never going public with their romance. They ended things around March 2018.

And, Blake’s rebound skills match his handles on the court, because he’s been romancing Francesca for some time now. In early June, the Pistons player was photographed kissing Francesca in his Land Rover, while at a stop sign in LA. So, he’s definitely not sweating over Kendall moving on with his fellow baller, Ben.