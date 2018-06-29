Bella Hadid In Gold Versace, La La Anthony & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Green, gold, and gorgeous! From gowns to floral frocks, this week in fashion was amazing! See Carrie Underwood, Amy Adams & more best dressed celebs of the week!

Bella Hadid was a VISION in Versace at a Bulgari party in Rome, Italy on June 28. She walked arm in arm with Lily Aldridge, who was wearing a strapless, mint green gown by Brandon Maxwell, and both models looked absolutely stunning! Angelina Jolie looked like royalty at the Order of St Michael and St George service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on June 28. See her look compared to Meghan Markle right here! Amy Adams looked gorgeous in a Rebecca Taylor dress with a maroon leather belt at AOL’s Build Speaker Series in New York on June 28.

La La Anthony was gorgeous in a green satin Greta Constantine dress at the Power premiere in New York on June 28. HollywoodLife was on the red carpet! Tiffany Haddish looked chic in a beaded, nude shift gown at the Uncle Drew World Premiere after party in New York on June 28. Amber Rose was best dressed at the BET Awards, wearing a teal velvet dress by Bryan Hearns. Singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld wore a silver sequin jacket over purple pants while performing on stage at the Isle of MTV music festival in Malta on June 27.

Carrie Underwood was gorgeous in a sheer black dress at the Radio Disney Music Awards on June 22. Jessica Chastain looked stunning in a Victoria Beckham midi dress while arriving at The View in New York on June 26. See more fashion pics in the gallery attached!