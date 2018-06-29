4th Of July Fashion & Beauty — What To Wear On The Patriotic Holiday

Happy 4th of July! Show your patriotic pride with these red, white, and blue fashion and beauty finds!

It’s always fun to get together with family and friends on the 4th of July, to share some laughs, hot dogs, and maybe a beer or two. Make sure you look the part with some of these amazing fashion picks I’ve rounded up for you! Chances are high you’ll be near a beach or a pool, so make sure you have a fun and festive swimsuit. TOBI has cute options, as does Wet Swimwear. Lilly & Lime Swimwear specializes in suits starting at a D cup, so it’s perfect for curvy girls! Roxy has a star-covered one piece that is totally adorable! You can find more items with stars and stripes at T.J.Maxx, and it’s usually a designer brand for less!

Accessories brand MVMT has a ton of cute sunglasses, which are a must on the 4th of July! You’ll also need to stay hydrated so your skin stays dewy and glowing all summer. Eat some watermelon, and then pick up the new Purlisse Watermelon Energizing Sheet Masks. Drink some Essentia, which is ionized, alkaline water (it tastes so pure) — it’s a favorite of Kelly Ripa and Shakira’s trainer Anna Kaiser. Speaking of water, MISSION has a flag-covered cooling towel, which will keep you from getting too hot if you’re playing beach volleyball or running in the sand. If you love makeup, check out MAKE UP FOR EVER‘s major sale: Starting in-store July 1st and online July 2nd, save 15% off purchases of $75 or more and 20% off $100 or more!

If you’re headed to a more formal event, you could wear something like the Endless Summer Lindsay Wrap Dress paired with some Ritani Jewelry. They have a gold star necklace, bracelet, and earrings that you could wear on the 4th and all year long.