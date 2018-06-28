XXXTentacion ‘Sad!’ Music Video: Late Rapper Walks Into His Funeral In Chilling Visual

XXXTentacion’s ‘Sad!’ music video is here and it’s the most chilling video fans have ever seen. The late rapper, who was shot dead on June 18, attends his own funeral in the visual and even fights his resurrected body.

Biggie. XXXTentacion's team released the music video for the rapper's hit song "SAD!," which skyrocketed to No. 1 after his tragic murder on June 18. The Florida rapper, 20, became the first solo artist to get a posthumous No. 1 since.

X’s attorney, J. David Bogenschutz explained that he, himself, witnessed the late rapper begin to change for the better. “The sadness of this, he was only 20 years old, he has this incredible talent. When I took over his case in December, the case was a shambles, and from December to January, I watched this kid turn around every problem he had, and the courts and judges were behind him too. They took off his ankle monitor and allowed him to travel internationally,” Bogenschutz told HollywoodLife.com just two days after X’s death. X was previously accused of domestic violence and was awaiting trial for charges related to the claims at the time of his death.

The music video, which ends with the message “Long Live Prince X,” is chilling to X’s fans in wake of his public open-casket memorial service , which was held in his native Florida on Wednesday, June 27.